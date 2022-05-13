Sign up
Photo 3832
Goldie near his nest
I took this a few days ago but as I haven't been out walking today I thought I would post it.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
village
,
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird, lovely tones and details.
May 13th, 2022
