Food for the young by rosiekind
Food for the young

This is Mummy blue tit gathering some suet for her little ones in the camera nest box. She works tirelessly to keep them well fed and I think she appreciates all the food I put out for them. They don't have to go far to get a good meal bless them.

Sadly Steve saw a young great tit in the garden that flew under a bench so he thought it would be safe. However, hours later he saw that it had drowned in a bucket where the rain had fallen. Such a sorry sight and I feel so sorry for the adults who had brought this little one up. Perhaps they should have kept a closer eye on it.

Thank you for getting yesterday's orchid on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Rosie Kind

