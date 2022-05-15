Food for the young

This is Mummy blue tit gathering some suet for her little ones in the camera nest box. She works tirelessly to keep them well fed and I think she appreciates all the food I put out for them. They don't have to go far to get a good meal bless them.



Sadly Steve saw a young great tit in the garden that flew under a bench so he thought it would be safe. However, hours later he saw that it had drowned in a bucket where the rain had fallen. Such a sorry sight and I feel so sorry for the adults who had brought this little one up. Perhaps they should have kept a closer eye on it.



