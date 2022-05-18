Sign up
Photo 3837
Watching me
I went for a walk up at RSPB HQ Sandy this afternoon where I saw this lovely female blackcap. I sat on a seat near where the hide had been and she was in the bushes.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9478
photos
205
followers
56
following
1051% complete
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3156
3834
3157
3835
3158
3836
3159
3837
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th May 2022 2:33pm
Tags
bird
,
rspb-hq-sandy
,
female-blackcap
