Previous
Next
Watching me by rosiekind
Photo 3837

Watching me

I went for a walk up at RSPB HQ Sandy this afternoon where I saw this lovely female blackcap. I sat on a seat near where the hide had been and she was in the bushes.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise