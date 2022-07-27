Previous
Buzzard by rosiekind
Photo 3907

Buzzard

I went for a walk along Wood Lane and for once I actually saw the buzzard rather than just hearing him so I had to take a shot and this is the result.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
Photo Details

