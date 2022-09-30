Previous
Next
Bas by rosiekind
Photo 3971

Bas

This is an old photo of Bas our cockatoo who is out to play as we watch TV. He always comes out in the evenings and when he’s had enough, he walks over to the curtain that leads to the conservatory where his cage is. He usually goes to bed by 8pm but as the darker evenings come, he goes to bed earlier. He sleeps in a cardboard box that’s been turned upside down with a hole cut for a door. He’s such a lovely boy and we love him even though he can be very noisy.

Thank you for getting yesterdays greenfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1087% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely boy, and he has a wonderful life with you - obviusly the King of the Castle - fav
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise