Bas

This is an old photo of Bas our cockatoo who is out to play as we watch TV. He always comes out in the evenings and when he’s had enough, he walks over to the curtain that leads to the conservatory where his cage is. He usually goes to bed by 8pm but as the darker evenings come, he goes to bed earlier. He sleeps in a cardboard box that’s been turned upside down with a hole cut for a door. He’s such a lovely boy and we love him even though he can be very noisy.



