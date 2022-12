Look who came today

Mrs Thrush is now a regular visitor to my garden but I was surprised to see her in the back garden as she's usually in the front. I was busy making jam tarts and mince pies which is why I have been in the kitchen most of the morning. I really must go out for a walk though as the sun is shining on this cold and frosty day.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.