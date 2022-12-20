Previous
Next
Little dunnock in a blue sky by rosiekind
Photo 4052

Little dunnock in a blue sky

It was so lovely to see the sunshine today so I went for a walk where I saw this little bird. He looked so nice against a blue sky.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise