Photo 4052
Little dunnock in a blue sky
It was so lovely to see the sunshine today so I went for a walk where I saw this little bird. He looked so nice against a blue sky.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
20th December 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
blue-sky
dunnock
cycle-track
