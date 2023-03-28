Sign up
Photo 4150
Greenfinches
I'm afraid it's the greenfinches again as they seem to be the only birds that offer me an opportunity for a photo.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's sparrowhawk on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10028
photos
183
followers
53
following
1136% complete
View this month »
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
male
,
feeder
,
female
,
greenfinches
