Previous
Next
Greenfinches by rosiekind
Photo 4150

Greenfinches

I'm afraid it's the greenfinches again as they seem to be the only birds that offer me an opportunity for a photo.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's sparrowhawk on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise