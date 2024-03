I saw this lovely linnet today

And I haven't seen a linnet for ages. I didn't know whether to walk all the way up to Hill Farm as it was very windy and cold. However, I am glad that I did otherwise I would not have seen this linnet and his mate who both flew off together after I had taken this.



Thanks for getting yesterday's cock pheasant on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.