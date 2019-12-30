Previous
Little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 2455

Little blue tit

I am amazed that birds can sit on gorse like this as it's so prickly but they seem to manage it fine.
30th December 2019

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Rosie Kind
Steve Jacob
Perhaps he's afraid to move?
December 30th, 2019  
Martin Jalkotzy
Beautiful bird!
December 30th, 2019  
