Photo 2455
Little blue tit
I am amazed that birds can sit on gorse like this as it's so prickly but they seem to manage it fine.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
2
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
bird
,
gorse
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Steve Jacob
Perhaps he's afraid to move?
December 30th, 2019
Martin Jalkotzy
Beautiful bird!
December 30th, 2019
