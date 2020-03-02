Previous
Singing wren by rosiekind
Photo 2512

Singing wren

For such a small bird, they do have quite a large voice! It's always nice to hear the birds singing and to get a photo was a bonus.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Rosie Kind

