Examining the new car

Well it's a new car to Simon but a very old car in pristine condition. Simon has cancer and I think he has done the right thing treating himself to a car that he really wanted.



Steve has been friends with Simon since childhood and they grew up in the village together. Simon has moved away but we meet up every now and then and it's always nice for them to catch up. They both love cars so they have lots in common and both of them have built and rebuilt many classics. Simon has other classics at home but really wanted this Jag.



We kept our distance, observing the 2m rule but it was a shame not to be able to invite them in for a cup of coffee. Hopefully, we shall get a chance in the not too distant future.