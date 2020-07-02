Previous
RK3_0247 Greenfinch by rosiekind
RK3_0247 Greenfinch

The greenfinch had a drink after he had been eating the sunflower hearts so they probably made him thirsty. Unlike the blue tit he didn't bother with a bath.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
July 2nd, 2020  
