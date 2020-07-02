Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2615
RK3_0247 Greenfinch
The greenfinch had a drink after he had been eating the sunflower hearts so they probably made him thirsty. Unlike the blue tit he didn't bother with a bath.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7973
photos
239
followers
60
following
716% complete
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
greenfinch
tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
July 2nd, 2020
