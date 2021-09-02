Sign up
Photo 2967
Little wren
I had to wait ages for him to appear on the fence but I was pleased when he did.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd September 2021 11:34am
Tags
bird
,
fence
,
wren
,
wood-lane
