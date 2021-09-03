Sign up
Photo 2968
Watching me watching him
I'm always pleased to see the robins in my garden.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8944
photos
219
followers
66
following
813% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd September 2021 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
robin
Diana
ace
You do capture them so well, another lovely shot.
September 3rd, 2021
