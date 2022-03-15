Previous
He stopped to sing for me by rosiekind
Photo 3111

He stopped to sing for me

There were lots of singing robins and they also posed so nicely for me. In fact one robin was so close that my lens was too long to photograph him. I wish I had had suet pellets in my pocket because I think he would have eaten from my hand.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
