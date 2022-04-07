Sign up
Photo 3124
Mr Mallard
He was looking very splendid so I expect he won't have any trouble finding a mate.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th April 2022 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mallard
,
waterfowl
,
gade-spring
