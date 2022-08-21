Sign up
Photo 3222
Robbie
I should really call him Robbie the Second as I don't think it is my original robin. This one doesn't fly to my hand to be fed!
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
roof
,
robin
