Photo 3233
Two for the price of one
I didn't realise when I took this that there is also a ladybird as well as the butterfly.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
insects
,
butterfly
,
ladybird
,
wood-lane
