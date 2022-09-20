Sign up
Photo 3239
Little fluff ball
Here's another one waiting his turn on the feeder.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D500
20th September 2022 12:02pm
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
