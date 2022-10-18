Sign up
Photo 3253
Regular visitor
We have several robins around here but this little fellow loves to come and tuck in to the suet balls or sunflower hearts in my many feeders.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th October 2022 2:29pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
