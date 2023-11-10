Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3477
Looking back over my shoulder
This pigeon was sitting on the birdbath which is right outside the kitchen window. It reminded me of the song by Mike and the Mechanics.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10412
photos
166
followers
54
following
952% complete
View this month »
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
Latest from all albums
3475
4374
4375
3476
4376
3477
4377
4378
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th November 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
wood-pigeon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close