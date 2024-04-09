Sign up
Photo 3564
I think he was showing off
When he saw that I was pointing my camera at him, he posed in rather a showy way.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th April 2024 9:54am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
robin
,
robbie
