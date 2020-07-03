Such a sad book to read

I bought this book after reading a review in one of the Sunday newspapers. I cannot believe how cruel it is to be a lion in S Africa. How can anyone take a cub from its mother at between 2 and 14 days old! This is done purely to make money and the so called Trophy

Hunters should be shot. How can it possibly be fair to shoot and kill these beautiful majestic creatures who are kept in captivity and let out in an enclosed area to be shot!! I am totally disgusted by it. If you are an animal lover, try reading this book and make your own judgement