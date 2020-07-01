Sign up
Photo 1796
RK3_0175 Coot
I rather liked this shot of the coot with the yellow flowers in the background.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7971
photos
239
followers
60
following
492% complete
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1794
3149
1795
2613
3150
1796
2614
3151
Tags
bird
,
lake
,
coot
,
waterfowl
,
yellow-flowers
