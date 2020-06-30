RK3_9992 Poor litte blackbird

I am so worried about this little fledgling who has obviously lost him parents and doesn't know what to do. It has been a worrying time for the past 2 days as Steve made a sparrowhawk drop another blackbird baby he was carrying off but sadly the poor little bird who had been pecked around his neck and was bleeding died. I just didn't want the same thing to happen to this little fellow. The advice from RSPB is to leave well alone so that the parents come and take care of the bird but I haven't seen them near him. I do hope they take care of him.