All things bright and beautiful by rosiekind
Photo 1815

All things bright and beautiful

This dahlia is really coming into its own now and is such a lovely sight in the rockery
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Merrelyn ace
What a beautiful splash of colour.
August 12th, 2020  
