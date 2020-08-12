Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1815
All things bright and beautiful
This dahlia is really coming into its own now and is such a lovely sight in the rockery
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8072
photos
232
followers
60
following
497% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th August 2020 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Merrelyn
ace
What a beautiful splash of colour.
August 12th, 2020
