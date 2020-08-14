Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1816
Steve
I didn't take this photo but it was one that my friend in the village took. I found it when I showed him how to upload photos from his camera. I think it's a lovely close up of him.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8076
photos
230
followers
60
following
497% complete
View this month »
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Latest from all albums
3192
1815
2653
3193
2654
3194
1816
3195
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
8th June 2019 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steve
,
man
,
husband
Beth
Excellent detailed portrait.
August 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful portrait.
August 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close