Steve by rosiekind
Photo 1816

Steve

I didn't take this photo but it was one that my friend in the village took. I found it when I showed him how to upload photos from his camera. I think it's a lovely close up of him.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
Photo Details

Beth
Excellent detailed portrait.
August 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful portrait.
August 14th, 2020  
