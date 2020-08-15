Sign up
Photo 1817
Chisel's tucking in
He loves suet pellets and I am happy to provide them for him and the other birds
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8079
photos
230
followers
61
following
497% complete
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
2653
2654
3194
1816
3195
1817
2655
3196
Views
5
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th August 2020 11:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
chisel
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
