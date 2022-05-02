May Day

We usually go to the May Day festival in Ickwell which is a village not far away and it's always a lovely sight to see. Here are the children who were dancing around the May Pole. It was really really busy so we didn't stay long as there were long queues for ice creams and the tea shop. It was also a job to get parked anywhere nearby as there were loads of cars and people. Very successful though because we didn't have the predicted showers and it was better now that Covid has settled down a bit. This was taken with my phone.