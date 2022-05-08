Previous
On the hunt for a bird by rosiekind
On the hunt for a bird

I just had to laugh when I saw this. The cat is looking out for a bird and there's a magpie right alongside him. What a silly puss!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Rosie Kind

gloria jones ace
Great find and capture :)
May 8th, 2022  
