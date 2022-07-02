Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2075
Sitting on the line
This little goldfinch was sitting on the washing line waiting his turn at the feeder. I have 4 feeders hanging from my washing line and I apologise to the birds when I have to put washing on the line. I am rather silly!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9579
photos
204
followers
56
following
568% complete
View this month »
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Latest from all albums
3192
3193
3880
3194
3881
2075
3195
3882
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd July 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
goldfinch
,
washing-line
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close