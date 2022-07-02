Previous
Sitting on the line by rosiekind
Photo 2075

Sitting on the line

This little goldfinch was sitting on the washing line waiting his turn at the feeder. I have 4 feeders hanging from my washing line and I apologise to the birds when I have to put washing on the line. I am rather silly!
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
