Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1081
Bosjes Chapel
For more information about the chapel -
https://bosjes.co.za/en/bosjes-chapel/
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4182
photos
202
followers
102
following
296% complete
View this month »
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Latest from all albums
3097
1079
3098
1080
3099
3100
1081
3101
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
8th February 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
chapel
,
serene
,
bosjes
Jacqueline
ace
What a beautiful chapel, love the shapes and the entryway!
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close