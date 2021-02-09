Previous
Bosjes Chapel by salza
Photo 1081

Bosjes Chapel

For more information about the chapel - https://bosjes.co.za/en/bosjes-chapel/
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
What a beautiful chapel, love the shapes and the entryway!
February 9th, 2021  
