Chapel gardens by salza
Chapel gardens

There is a small hill alongside where the chapel is. We walked up it and you get a lovely view of the chapel's roof and the gardens. The side walls of the 's' shaped pathway are waterfalls
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
JackieR ace
fabulous landscape Iand before I realised this was you, thought the white bits were unthawed snow!!
February 10th, 2021  
vonski
Beautiful view
February 10th, 2021  
