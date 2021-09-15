Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1154
From above
I have an arum lilly plant in the garden that pops up every year but doesn't always flower. This year it has graced us with this bloom.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4456
photos
211
followers
106
following
316% complete
View this month »
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
Latest from all albums
3298
1152
3299
1153
3300
3301
3302
1154
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
15th September 2021 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
petal
,
arum
,
arum lilly
,
sep21words
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful shape and shot.
September 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close