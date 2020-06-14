Previous
Young punga frond by sandradavies
Young punga frond

The new growth on a young black tree fern is this light green colour. This is the most common tree fern that has a black upright truck.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand
