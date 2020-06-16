Sign up
61 / 365
A Lone Sailor
Motoring up to the Opua wharf and marina. I'm not sure what flag is flying but I can be sure this will be an end or beginning of something.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
