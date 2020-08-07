Sign up
Bark
Tree bark makes great abstract.
7th August 2020
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Tags
abstractaug2020
