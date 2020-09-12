Sign up
The bird
The bird of paradise is not having a part of the bird in the bath. Snobby attitude.
Catching up on extra shot calendar filling in spaces.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
434
photos
39
followers
55
following
32% complete
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
262
114
263
115
264
116
117
265
Views
1
Album
2020 Extras
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
2nd September 2020 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
