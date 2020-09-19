Previous
The old days 1982 by sandradavies
The old days 1982

We fished with a group of friends, proudly I drink to the largest 4lb and smallest 2lb catch in this group. From the same pool I fished this week.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
