About to burst
These young fern fronds will stretch out in a couple of weeks while protected by the outer fronds. There are many on this tall ponga tree fern.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
trees
,
fern
,
nzicon
Sue
ace
I love pungas and they open up. Symbolic of new beginnings.
September 28th, 2020
SandraD
ace
@suez1e
Yes, me too Sue this one has so many on it.
September 28th, 2020
