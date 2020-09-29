Previous
About to burst by sandradavies
About to burst

These young fern fronds will stretch out in a couple of weeks while protected by the outer fronds. There are many on this tall ponga tree fern.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

SandraD

Sue ace
I love pungas and they open up. Symbolic of new beginnings.
September 28th, 2020  
SandraD ace
@suez1e Yes, me too Sue this one has so many on it.
September 28th, 2020  
