Previous
Next
Coffee Circles by sandradavies
2 / 365

Coffee Circles

Birds of a feather flock together in coffee circles. Still in lock down level 4 so must remain inside our bubble.

21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Sandra Davies

ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sandra Davies ace
@valpetersen My second attempt at the Flat Lay get-pushed challenge set by Val.
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise