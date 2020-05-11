Blue Hour 1

Previous
Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to take a ‘Blue Hour shot’. Patience is what I need to learn .... it happened after this shot! The blue minute was lost tonight. Also I learnt that night sky happens N S E + W so be flexible.

