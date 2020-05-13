Previous
Blue Hour by sandradavies
11 / 365

Blue Hour

Wendy @farmreporter challenged me to take a ‘Blue Hour shot’. Who would have thought standing outside in the cold watching the sky change would be so much fun.

Thank you Wendy for introducing me to such magic. Now I know what to look for in producing a better composure with something more exciting than my back yard.

13th May 2020 13th May 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100
