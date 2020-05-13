Sign up
Blue Hour
Wendy
@farmreporter
challenged me to take a ‘Blue Hour shot’. Who would have thought standing outside in the cold watching the sky change would be so much fun.
Thank you Wendy for introducing me to such magic. Now I know what to look for in producing a better composure with something more exciting than my back yard.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
Challenges and Themes
Canon EOS M50
13th May 2020 6:56pm
Tags
get-pushed-407
