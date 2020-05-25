Previous
Next
Low Key shot of my lamp stand by sandradavies
17 / 365

Low Key shot of my lamp stand

My get pushed partner Lisa @homeschoolmom asked how about I try either a low key or high key shot? This is what I understand it to be.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise