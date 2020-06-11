Previous
Blackbird by sandradavies
27 / 365

Blackbird

“Blackbird” is Paul McCartney’s hopeful essay on the Civil Rights Movement and the “End of Racism in America”.

https://genius.com/The-beatles-blackbird-lyrics
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use
Photo Details

SandraD ace
@aecasey April set a challenge to "take a black and white photo. You can do this in camera if you'd like, or convert during editing".
June 11th, 2020  
