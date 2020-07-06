Sign up
Bars behind
My get pushed challenge was to "select an object/flower, whatever you like, and shoot from an unusual perspective". This is the Court House and in session today.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
Tags
get-pushed
SandraD
ace
@365anne
Here you go Anne, our local court house with me behind bars.
July 7th, 2020
