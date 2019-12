A MERRY CHRISTMAS

Wishing A Merry Christmas and a wonderful festive season to all my friends and followers on 365. May Christmas day be a lovely day for all of you and your families.

The house behind my figure is at San Gwann. I took the shot a couple of days ago and added my portrait to make it a more personal greeting card.



Many thanks for your continuous support on 365, for your comments and for the many fav's.