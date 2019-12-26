Previous
Next
TURMOIL by sangwann
Photo 3236

TURMOIL

The sea was in a turmoil a few days ago, as if unsure whether to devour the rocky coastline or just break it up.

Had a lovely day with the family yesterday, Christmas Day. Hope it was the same for all of you.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's.

26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Snell ace
Great capture
December 26th, 2019  
Babs ace
Great timing
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise