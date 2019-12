CHRISTMAS TIME

Top photo: St John of the Cross Parish Church in Ta' Xbiex on the week-end before Christmas. We went to hear mass there on Saturday evening. It is a relatively new parish and the church was built in 1948, became a parish on 1st June, 1969 and dedicated in 1989.

Bottom photo: San Gwann Parish Church. We went there on Saturday evening after Christmas. The church is also relatively new. It is dedicated to the Virgin Mary of Lourdes, was built in1959 and became a parish in 1965